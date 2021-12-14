How to Cope With Loneliness During the Holidays

The 2020 holiday season will undoubtedly be a difficult one, as COVID-19 continues to devastate the country.

Many individuals have been forced to cancel their annual plans in favor of staying home and practicing social isolation.

Here are 8 ways to ease holiday loneliness and boost your mental health.

1.

Stay in touch with your loved ones through video chats, phone calls and virtual gatherings.

2.

If it’s safe for you to do so, step outside and get some fresh air.

3.

Keep your day structured by implementing a morning routine.

4.

If you have pets, spend time with them.

If you don’t, consider becoming an animal foster parent.

5.

Open up to your friends and family about what you’re feeling so they can reassure you that you’re not alone.

6.

If you have a new hobby you’ve been wanting to try, push yourself to start it.

7.

Find an online volunteer position and make a difference in other people’s lives.

8.

Create your own holiday traditions, such as decorating, organizing a gift exchange or creating a movie marathon.