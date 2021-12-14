A Mortician’s Entire Routine, from the Funeral Prep Room to Coaching Students

"Most of what I teach is technical based, it's art and science, but in reality I teach women how to overcome fear." Mortician Monica Torres shares her entire routine—including her fitness and wellness practices while coaching students, hosting online events, traveling for public speaking events, and working the graveyard shift as an embalmer.

Monica explains how she has been pushing her dark arts to be at the forefront of innovation in her field, offering botox, rejuvenation and even facials to the deceased.

She also takes us on the road with her as she answers death calls at various funeral homes.

From seeing her chiropractor twice a week to creating scholarship programs to help other women enter her industry, Monica shows us how fulfilling and demanding being a mortician can be.