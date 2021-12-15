Aled Jones on his rise to fame, how he hears music in bathwater and the moment in which he was invited to sing for Charles and D

On this festive addition of White Wine Question Time, Aled Jones joins Kate to discuss his rise to fame as a 12 year old boy soprano, his surreal experience of singing "karaoke" with the Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and how he hid his daughter's toy snowman so she wouldn't bring it on a flight.

