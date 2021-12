Omicron positive patient goes missing from Hyderabad hospital, the hunt is on | Oneindia News

With the cases related to the new variant of the SARS-COV2 virus, Omicron, rapidly increasing in India, a matter of grave negligence has emerged from Hyderabad.

An international traveler from Somalia, who was tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus escaped from a private hospital in the city.

