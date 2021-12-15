Penélope Cruz pays tribute to Almodóvar as she receives MoMA honour

New York welcomed a host of a stars in support Penélope Cruz as she was honoured by the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
On the red carpet, the Spanish actress paid thanks to eight-time director and close friend Pedro Almodóvar.
New York welcomed a host of a stars in support Penélope Cruz as she was honoured by the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
On the red carpet, the Spanish actress paid thanks to eight-time director and close friend Pedro Almodóvar.
During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store..