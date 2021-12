Are We Living In A Simulation?

20 years ago, futurist Nick Bostrom published the first draft of his groundbreaking simulation argument, which asks, "Are you living in a computer simulation?" Public figures like Elon Musk and Neil deGrass Tyson have also broached this line of questioning.

We asked Nick Bostrom to look at a few scenes from "The Matrix" films as he explains his simulation hypothesis.