Biden Administration Wants , Universal Broadband by 2030.
CNBC reports White House officials aim to implement universal broadband in the United States by 2030.
President Biden's recent infrastructure legislation will allocate $65 billion toward accessible and affordable broadband internet services.
But some experts claim correcting the disparity in internet access could cost the country as much as $240 billion.
I knew the president would be able to deliver on this.
, Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary, via CNBC.
White House officials say the distribution of broadband-related funding could take years.
It will take us years... to achieve the vision of making sure every single American has high-speed, affordable broadband.
, Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary, via CNBC.
Per the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 14.5 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet.
Experts say this number may actually be much higher.
A Pew Research poll suggests 72% of households in rural areas of the United States have access to high-speed internet.
In comparison, 79% of city dwellers are reported to have broadband access.
