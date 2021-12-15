Biden Administration Wants Universal Broadband by 2030

Biden Administration Wants , Universal Broadband by 2030.

CNBC reports White House officials aim to implement universal broadband in the United States by 2030.

President Biden's recent infrastructure legislation will allocate $65 billion toward accessible and affordable broadband internet services.

But some experts claim correcting the disparity in internet access could cost the country as much as $240 billion.

I knew the president would be able to deliver on this.

, Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary, via CNBC.

White House officials say the distribution of broadband-related funding could take years.

It will take us years... to achieve the vision of making sure every single American has high-speed, affordable broadband.

, Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary, via CNBC.

Per the Federal Communications Commission, nearly 14.5 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet.

Experts say this number may actually be much higher.

A Pew Research poll suggests 72% of households in rural areas of the United States have access to high-speed internet.

In comparison, 79% of city dwellers are reported to have broadband access.

