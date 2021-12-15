Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Violating Civil Rights of George Floyd

Chauvin Pleads Guilty to , Violating Civil Rights of George Floyd.

CNN reports former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to civil rights violations related to his killing of George Floyd.

Already convicted of murder, Chauvin appeared in federal court in St.

Paul, Minnesota, on December 15.

The former officer faced indictments of two separate incidents in which he had kneeled on apprehended individuals who were lying in the prone position.

Chauvin is accused of depriving George Floyd's right to be free of "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.".

According to CNN, members of the Floyd family were in attendance alongside a 14-year-old who claimed their rights were deprived by Chauvin in 2017.

Upon the conclusion of the hearing, Philonise Floyd, brother of George, said, "It's a good day for justice.".

The federal indictment also charges former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J.

Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

The indictment charges the former officers with deprivation of rights for failing to offer medical aid to Floyd.

According to CNN, Thao and Kueng also face allegations of failing to intervene when Chauvin used unreasonable force against his victims