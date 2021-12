Shatner In Space Documentary Movie

Shatner In Space Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Shatner in Space, a one-hour special, chronicles the events before, during, and after Shatner’s life-changing flight with Blue Origin—which made him the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos—and the growing friendship between the Star Trek icon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, whose dreams of space travel, like many, were inspired by the original Star Trek series.

Shatner in Space premieres on Prime Video on December 15th.