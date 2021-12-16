STUDIO 666 Movie

STUDIO 666 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.

Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Directed by BJ McDonnell starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Will Forte, Whitney Cummings, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, Jeff Garlin release date February 25, 2022 (in theaters)