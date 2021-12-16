Super typhoon Rai lashes Philippines, thousands evacuated: Watch | Oneindia News

Super typhoon Rai lashed the Philippines on Thursday as thousands were evacuated from the path of thhe storm.
It is the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.
Dapa, Philippines (AFP) Dec 16, 2021
Thousands of people in the Philippines fled their homes and beachfront resorts as..
People take shelter amid warnings the storm will cause widespread flooding and destruction.