Bruce Springsteen Cashes In on Music Discography

Bruce Springsteen Cashes In , on Music Discography.

BBC News reports Bruce Springsteen has sold the rights to his master recordings and publishing for $500 million.

BBC News reports Bruce Springsteen has sold the rights to his master recordings and publishing for $500 million.

The deal will reportedly transfer Springsteen's 20 studio albums to Sony.

The deal will reportedly transfer Springsteen's 20 studio albums to Sony.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most successful American musicians of all time.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most successful American musicians of all time.

Hailing from the Garden State of New Jersey, Springsteen is affectionately known by his fans as "The Boss." .

A hard-working showman, Springsteen built a following with intense hours-long concerts alongside the E Street Band.

A hard-working showman, Springsteen built a following with intense hours-long concerts alongside the E Street Band.

Springsteen broke into the mainstream with 1975's 'Born to Run.'.

The record was critically acclaimed.

It sold nine million copies.

The record was critically acclaimed.

It sold nine million copies.

Springsteen's highest-grossing hit was 1985's 'Born in the U.S.A.'.

'Born in the U.S.A.'

Sold over 30 million copies globally and 15 million in the United States.

'Born in the U.S.A.'

Sold over 30 million copies globally and 15 million in the United States.

"The Boss" was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

.

Now 72 years old, Springsteen remains quite active.

He recently released an autobiography and starred in a one-person show on Broadway which reflected on his life experiences.

He recently released an autobiography and starred in a one-person show on Broadway which reflected on his life experiences