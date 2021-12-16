A Reddit post about an orange cat named Jorts has spiraled out of control

The internet has been in a tizzy over a fascinating saga about two cats named Jorts and Jean.An employee shared an incident involving two workplace cats.

Jean is a tortoiseshell cat and Jorts is an orange tabby.Jorts is not the brightest kitten in the litter and has an issue where instead of opening a cracked door, he slams it closed and often locks himself in the room."My colleague set up a series of special learning activities for Jorts, and tried to put these tasks on the whiteboard of daily team tasks (I erased them)".The Reddit poster didn't think Pam's actions were necessary and Pam really took that to heart."I made a joke about 'you can’t expect Jean’s tortoiseshell smarts from orange cat Jorts.'

Pam said I was 'perpetuating ethnic stereotypes by saying orange cats are dumb'".In an update, the Reddit poster explained that the issue was resolved.

Pam was having a hard time adjusting to her new position at work and agreed to chill out about Jorts.Some people embraced the sentiment that maybe orange tabbies are a little slow and that's OK