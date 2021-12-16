5 Highly Unusual US Christmas Traditions

These five American traditions baffle Christmas celebrators in other parts of the world.

Decorating Trees With Popcorn.

German-Americans who traditionally decorated their trees with fruits and nuts are thought to have been the first to do this.

TV Yule Logs.

The first burning log aired on TV in the 1960s.

Now it streams on Netflix.

Drunk Santa.

Santacon got its start as a San Francisco pub crawl in 1994.

The NYC event raised over $400,000 for charities in the five years before COVID-19 hit.

Eggnog.

The base ingredient of this American holiday staple is egg yolks, which doesn't seem to appeal to the rest of the world.

Hidden Pickle Ornaments.

In this U.S. tradition, the first child to spot the pickle ornament receives an extra present