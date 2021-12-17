LeVar Burton to Host Scripps National Spelling Bee

ABC News reports actor LeVar Burton has been selected to host the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Beloved for his work on 'Reading Rainbow,' Burton has long been an advocate for literacy.

I want to normalize the pursuit of knowledge... , LeVar Burton, via ABC News.

... not just making stuff up and calling it a fact.

Burton, 64, describes himself as an above-average but hardly distinguished speller.

He says he's often quite impressed with the ability of the students who participate in the spelling bee.

Burton cheered heartily this year for Zaila Avant-garde, the first Black winner in the spelling bee's history.

I'm big for rooting for the underdog.

As an underdog myself, I really identify.

Burton says he hopes to bridge the gap between viewer and speller.

He aims to highlight the contestants' incredible achievements.

Helping to tell the stories of these kids, that's something that I know I can bring to the proceedings.

