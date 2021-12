Labour: Govt and PM deserve by-election defeat in Shropshire

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says the government "deserve" their "devastating" and "remarkable" by-election defeat in North Shropshire.

Reynolds argues the Lib Dems are "important" for by-elections and can offer "different things, for different towns" whereas Labour aim to set a "national" agenda.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn