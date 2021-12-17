North Korea bans laughing and clapping to mark the death anniversary of Kim Jong-il | Oneindia News
North Korea has banned laughing, drinking and grocery shopping starting from Friday as the country is mourning the death of its former leader Kim Jong-il.

