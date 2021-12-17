North Korea's Kim Jong Un marks 10th anniversary of father's death

North Korea bans laughing for 11 days, to mourn 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death
New Zealand Herald
North Koreans have been banned from showing any sign of happiness for 11 days in order to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of..
North Koreans have been banned from showing any sign of happiness for 11 days in order to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of..
Too young. Too weak. Too inexperienced. Since taking power following his father's sudden death 10 years ago, Kim Jong Un has erased..