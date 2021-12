Labour say govt are not providing clear announcements needed

Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says the country's businesses need "clear announcements" and the government are failing to provide them.

He argues they need to focus on things which will "improve the cash flow" of the businesses effected by their instruction to the public to not go out if "you can help it".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn