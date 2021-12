Fire Brigade say four boys killed in Sutton fire aged 3-4

Deputy Commissioner of the London Fire Brigade Richard Mills confirms the four children killed in a fire in Sutton were two sets of twins, all of them boys, aged between three and four.

He says 60 firefighters attended the blaze and CPR was attempted at the scene, after which the children were taken to hospital where they died.

Report by Edwardst.

