Four children killed in house fire in Sutton, South London

Firefighters and paramedics attend the scene of a house fire in Sutton which killed four children.

The blaze on Collingwood Road started before 7pm on Thursday night, and was brought under control by the London Fire Brigade at around 8.30pm.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn