The Video Game Highs and Lows of 2021

Kotaku reports that as 2021 was a rough year for the world in general, it wasn't so great for the world of video games either.

Despite the PS5 and Xbox Series X both being out for over a year, they still remain difficult to find.

Many major games were delayed, while several smaller studios, like Harmonix, Housemarque and Night School, were all acquired by larger companies.

Meanwhile, reports emerged detailing distressing work cultures at huge studios like Activision and Bungie.

On the brighter side, game developers have started to band together and form unions to combat long hours, low pay, layoffs and a lack of job security.

In December, game developers in Australia created Game Workers Unite Australia.

Just weeks later, Video Games, the studio that developed 'Beast Breaker,' formed a union that was voluntarily recognized by the company's management.

343 Industries released the highly-anticipated 'Halo: Infinite' multiplayer mode for free three weeks before its scheduled release.

The release of the Meta Quest 2 allowed many users to take their first steps into virtual reality thanks to its low price point.

Microsoft also made waves when it announced the price of an Xbox Live subscription would nearly double.

Users voiced their disapproval, and Microsoft not only reversed its decision on the price hike, but it made all free-to-play games available without a Live subscription.