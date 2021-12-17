Search and seizure warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's phone after Rust tragedy

Police have issued a search and seizure warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone in relation to the death of Halyna Hutchins, as they believe there could be evidence related to the case on the device.
Police have issued a search and seizure warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone in relation to the death of Halyna Hutchins, as they believe there could be evidence related to the case on the device.
Warrant Issued To Obtain , Alec Baldwin's Phone in Connection , With Fatal 'Rust' Shooting.
Warrant Issued To Obtain , Alec..
Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has requested Alec Baldwin's cell phone in relation to the ongoing investigation.