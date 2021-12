Welsh Govt announce new restrictions for after Christmas

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford confirms Wales will be placed under "new protective measures" on December 27th to "control" the spread of the Omicron variant.

He says they will draw on "elements" of the "alert level 2 regime" used earlier in the pandemic and warns they are currently in "the calm before the storm".

Report by Edwardst.

