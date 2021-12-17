All 10 victims of Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy died of compression asphyxia

A medical report has confirmed that all 10 people who died after being crushed in a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival passed away from "compression asphyxia".
Compression asphyxia occurs when respiration is prevented due to external pressure on the body and is usually caused by force..
One attorney for a victim said Travis Scott must see “that he bears some responsibility for this tragedy.”