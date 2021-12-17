5 New Sega Genesis Titles Added to Nintendo's Switch Online Expansion Pack

The Verge reports that Nintendo has updated the Switch Expansion Pack to include five new Sega Genesis games.

'Altered Beast,' 'ToeJam & Earl,' 'Dynamite Headdy,' 'Sword of Vermilion' and 'Thunder Force II' have all been added to the top tier of its online subscription service.

The Expansion Pack subscription tier is more than double the price of the standard Switch Online subscription.

The standard one-year subscription, which costs between $19.99 and $34.99, includes classic NES and Super NES titles like the 'Legend of Zelda.'

The Expansion Pack, costing between $49.99 and $79.99 annually, gives players access to a deeper back-catalogue of classic games.

Expansion Pack subscribers not only get access to classic NES and Super NES titles, but also games from Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64.

The Verge points out that outside of North America, the Sega Genesis was known as Sega Mega Drive.

Other Sega Genesis titles in the Expansion Pack include 'Golden Axe,' 'Streets of Rage 2,' 'Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' 'Ecco the Dolphin,' 'Phantasy Star IV' and 'Castlevania Bloodline.'

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' 'Ecco the Dolphin,' 'Phantasy Star IV' and 'Castlevania Bloodline.'