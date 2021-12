London Mayor 'incredibly worried' by rise in Omicron cases

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says he is "incredibly worried" by the steep rise in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

He outlines the "big issue" it poses to public services through staff absence and the "devastating" impact it has had on businesses already.

Report by Edwardst.

