Mayor of London declares 'major incident' in city

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declares a "major incident" in the city, making it clear to the public how "serious" the rise in Omicron cases is.

This means public authorities will be working together to deal with the steep rise in Covid cases.

He explains the last 24 hours saw the city's highest number recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

