Daily Tarot Card Reading : Should we pray for specific outcomes when we pray? | Oneindia News

Daily Tarot Card Reading : Should we pray for specific outcomes when we pray?

You'd like to ask God for something, but you're not sure how to go about it.

God listens to your prayers, but he doesn't always grant your requests.

Before you ask God to give you what you want, you must worship Him and beg forgiveness for your faults.

Request that God work in the way that He desires.

Also, when you ask Him for something, be honest and specific.

Be patient and trust that God will intervene.

