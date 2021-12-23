Tarot Card Reading: Do we truly understand the concept of love? | Oneindia News

People come together because of love, and this feeling grows stronger when two people care for one other.

Love entails emotional, physical, and spiritual ties, and it's important to know what kind of love you want.

People who have a connection based on trust, understanding, and care are more likely to experience holistic love.

Various people, on the other hand, have different views on love and the type of love they want or wish to offer.

