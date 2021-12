Labour: We don't trust PM, but we will put country first

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting says the Labour Party will put "party politics to one side" and "put the country first", despite not trusting the Prime Minster.

He belives Johnson's "authority is in tatters" but he needs to "come out of hiding".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn