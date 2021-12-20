2022 Acura MDX Type S Launch

Just in time to celebrate the holidays and usher in a happy new year, the turbocharged 2022 Acura MDX Type S will begin arriving at dealerships nationwide next week.

A high-performance version of the new Acura flagship, MDX Type S is the first Acura SUV to wear the Type S badge and the most powerful, best handling and most lavishly equipped Acura SUV ever.

MDX Type S has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $66,700, while MDX Type S with Advance Package has an MSRP of $72,050.

MDX Type S is one of three new Acura Type S models to debut this year, demonstrating how the spirit of Precision Crafted Performance is pulsing through the Acura core model lineup.

Acura Type S performance variants strengthen the fundamentals of driving performance with significant enhancements to each element of the vehicle experience (acceleration, braking and turning) – without compromising creature comforts or daily drivability.

With a standard third row and torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™, the 355 horsepower MDX Type S delivers an unmatched combination of thrilling dynamics and family-friendly accommodations.