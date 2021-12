Aishwarya Rai summoned by ED in Panama Papers case, seeks adjournment | Oneindia News

Actress Aishwarya Rau Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the Panama Papers case, a series of investigations that revealed how the world's rich and influential hoard their wealth offshore in tax havens.

#AishwaryaRai #PanamaPapers #EnforcementDirectorate