Hema Malini hopeful that Mathura will get a grand Krishna temple like Kashi Vishwanath|Oneindia News

BJP MP Hema Malini is hopeful that after Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, her parliamentary constituency of Mathura will also get a grand Krishna temple.

#KashiVishwanath #HemaMalini #Mathura