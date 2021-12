Starmer: PM more tied up with party management than Covid

Labour leader Keir Starmer calls on the prime minister to come up with a comprehensive plan to tackle the growing number of Covid infections rather than just "hinting at restrictions".

He adds his party would support proposals put forth by Boris Johnson if they were in the public's interest.

Report by Alibhaiz.

