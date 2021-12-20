PM: Govt won't hesitate to take action against Omicron

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government has not ruled out the reintroduction of Covid restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Speaking after a two-hour Cabinet meeting, he said: "Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS," he said.

"We won't hesitate to take action." Report by Alibhaiz.

