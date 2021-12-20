Dolly Parton Sets Three Guinness World Records

'Entertainment Tonight' reports Parton broke the female artist records for most decades (seven) on the 'Billboard' U.S. Hot Country Songs chart as well as the most No.

1 hits (25).

She also broke one of her previous records for most hits on the chart with 109.

The 75-year-old singer was presented with three Guinness World Records certificates in Nashville.

This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened.

I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times!

I am flattered and honored.

I've had a lot of people help me get here.

I've had a lot of people help me get here.

Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this

I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much.

I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can.

You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!

Earlier this year, Parton was nominated for her 50th Grammy.

She'll also be joining the final season of 'Grace and Frankie' alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda