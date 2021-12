Gillian Keegan defends PM: He has shown true leadership

Dismissing accusations of a disregard for lockdown rules last year inside No 10, Tory minister Gillian Keegan says Boris Johnson shows "true leadership" in the face of "the most difficult decisions" in managing the pandemic.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn