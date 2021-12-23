The Family Stone Movie (2005)

The Family Stone Movie (2005) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) wants to bring his girlfriend, Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker), to meet his bohemian Connecticut family at Christmas.

Straitlaced Meredith, feeling she needs backup, asks her sister Julie (Claire Danes) to come along.

Hoping to win the approval of her boyfriend's parents Sybil (Diane Keaton) and Kelly (Craig T.

Nelson) and the rest of the family, instead Meredith succeeds only in highlighting her uptight personality and making Everett doubt his intentions.

Starring: Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney Directed By: Thomas Bezucha