Dr. Anthony Fauci Discourages Large Holiday Celebrations as Omicron Surges the Nation

As we head into a second covid Christmas with a new variant surging the nation, many people are wondering whether it is safe for people to gather with loved ones at Christmas.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
As we head into a second covid Christmas with a new variant surging the nation, many people are wondering whether it is safe for people to gather with loved ones at Christmas.
Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Watch VideoThe new Omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further..