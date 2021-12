Licorice Pizza Movie Clip - What Are Your Plans

Licorice Pizza Movie Clip - What Are Your Plans - Plot synopsis: Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California's San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

US Release Date: December 25, 2021 Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson