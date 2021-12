PM Modi chairs Covid-19 review meeting, directs officials to be alert and vigilant | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country as the cases of Omicron variant of the virus rise to 300.

During the meeting, the PM emphasized that the fight against the deadly virus is still not over and directed the officials to remain alert and vigilant.

