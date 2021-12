Two people hospitalized, one firefighter injured in house fire

CHRISTMAS DAY.UG:DO WE ARE FOLLOWING SOMEBREAKING NEWS OVERNIGHT, TWOPEOPLE ARE IN THE HOSPITAL AFTERA FIRE IN NAHANT.OFFICIALS SAY THEY RESPONDED TOA HOUSE ALONG MAPLE STREET WHEREPEOPLE WERE TRAPPED.FIRST RESPONDERS GOT TWO PEOPLEOUT AND THEY WERE BOTHTRANORSPTED TO MASS GENERAL.NO UPDATES ON THEIR CONDITIONTHIS MORNING.WE ALSO KNOW ONE FIREFIGHTERSOAL SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES.THE FIRE CHIEF SAYS CREWSARRIVED TO HEAVY FMELAS COMINGOUT OF THE FRONT DOOR AND ATTIC.THE FIRE IS NOW OUT.THE CAUSE REMAINS UNDERINVESTIGATION.ANTOINETTE: RIGHT NOW, ETHCOD-VI19 SURGE IS FORCINGAIRLINES TO CANCEL FLIGHTSS APEOPLE ARE TRYING TO RUSH TOTHEIR HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS.DOUG: THE EYEOPENER’S MATT REEDIS LIVE AT LOGAN WITH THEIMCT.PAMEYRR CHRISTMAS.MATT: MERRY CHRISTMAS.THE GOOD NEWS IS FLIGHT AWAREREPORTS ONLY 2 FLIGHTSRE ACANCEDEL IN BOSTON AS OF RIGHTNOW.UNITED AIRLINES IS SCRAPPI 112NGIGFLHTS FOR TODAY.SO FAR DELTA IS CANCELING 82.THOSE AIRLINES SAY FLIGHT CREWSARE BEING HIT BY THE VIRUS.THOSE CREW MEMBERS ARE THEN OFFTHE JOB FOR 10 DAYS.THEY’RE NOW HAVING TROUBLEFINDING EMPLOYEES THAT CAN FILLIN.RIGHT NOW, NO OTHER AIRLINESHAVE ANNOUNCED COVID-RELATEDCANCELLATIONS.JETBLUE SHA CANCED LE20 FLIGHTSIN AND OUT OF LOGAN ISTHMORNING.IF YOU’RE ON THE ROAD THIS LONGWEEKEND.--IF YOU’RE ON THE ROAD THIS LONGWEEKEND, YOU’LL SEE SIGNS FMROMASSDOT AAS REMINDER TO DRIVESAFELY ON YOUR HOLIDAY TRIP.TODAY IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE ABUSY DAYN OHIGHWAYS, WITH PKEATRAVEL EXPECTED BETWEEN 2:00 AND6:00 P.M.AAA PREDICTS 2 MILLION PPLEOE INMASSACHUSETTS WILL TRAVEL ON THEROADS FOR CHRISTMAS.THE GOOD NEWS FOR DRIVERS GASISPRICES ARE ALSO ABOUT 10 CENTSLOWER THAN THEY WERE ATTHANKSGIVING.BACK HERE AT LOGAN, WE’RE AOLSWATCHING TO SEE IF THE SNOW THISMORNING WILL ADD TOCANCELLATIONS AND DELAYS.DOUG: THANK YOU.DON’T FORGET YOU CAN GET UPDATESON THE FORECAST ANY TIME YOUNEEDT.

9,042 CASES WERE REPORDTEYESTERDAY.
THAT'S THE MOST REPORTED INNE ODAY IN MASSACHUSETTS.
MORE THAN 1600 PEOPLE ARE IN THEHOSPITAL AND 47 REMO HAVE DI.EDTHE SURGE IN CASES, IS CAUSING ASCRAMBLE FOR TESTS BEFEORCHRISTMAS.
THESE PEOPLE GOT THEIR HANDS ONA NEW BATCH JUST MADE AVAILABLEIN BOSTON LAST NIGHT.
BUT OTHER PEOPLE WERE NOT ASLUCKY.
EMILY MAHER IS IN SOUTH BOSTONWITH THE FRUSTRATION TRYING TOFIND TSEHO AT-HOME TESTS.