BIGG BOSS 15: Rajiv Aditya makes shocking revelations about Devoleena Bhattacharya

Bigg boss is always full of surprises.

Though what happened last week wasn't a surprise but a shocker.

Last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed a shocking double eviction.

Ritesh and Rajiv Adatia walked out of the show.

After his exit, Rajiv adatia has got candid about many things and made so many revelations.

#RajivAdatia #devoleenabhattacharjee #abhijeetbichukale #biggboss15