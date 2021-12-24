Omicron Variant Symptoms Can Overlap With the Symptoms of a Common Cold

Recently there’s been reports that the more recent Covid variants, like Omicron, cause symptoms in people that are similar to cold symptoms. Here’s what you should know.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Recently there’s been reports that the more recent Covid variants, like Omicron, cause symptoms in people that are similar to cold symptoms. Here’s what you should know.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Scientists have detected symptoms from the new variant that aren't typically associated with Covid
This Symptom May Be a, Tell-Tale Sign of an Omicron Infection.
As more information becomes available, one symptom seems to be..