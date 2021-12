England needs to be prepared for Covid restrictions, NHS chair says

Chair of NHS Providers Chris Hopson says England needs to be prepared to reintroduce Covid restrictions amidst the rising numbers of cases due to Omicron.

However, whilst hospitals are seeing an increase of Covid patients, admissions are not yet on par with the numbers experienced during the January 2021 peak.

Report by Alibhaiz.

