Delhi government to impose Yellow Alert as Covid-19 cases are on the rise | Oneindia News

As the cases of the Covid-19 virus are once again on the rise in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a yellow alert or a Level 1 of the Graded Response action plan will be imposed in the capital.

#YellowAlert #DelhiCovid #ArvindKejriwal