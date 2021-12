5G network to roll out in India by 2022, 13 cites shortlisted for pilot project | Oneindia News

The 5G internet services will be rolled out in India from 2022 according to the Department of Telecommunication.

Initially, the services will be available in 13 states of the country which include, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

