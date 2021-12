France shuts down mosque in Beauvais for ‘unacceptable preaching’, defending jihad | OneIndia News

Description:The French government has shut down a mosque in Beauvais over 'unaccetable preaching'..

The mosque will reportedly remain shut for six months.

It said the sermons there incite hatred, violence and ‘defend jihad’.

