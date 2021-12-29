The Flu Makes a Comeback

The Flu , Makes a Comeback.

Data about the flu in the U.S. was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Dec.

27.

The resurgence of the flu follows a year in which there was a single child death due to the virus.

In the year prior, 199 children succumbed to the flu.

The year before that, the flu claimed the lives of 144 children.

So far this year, there have been two child deaths related to the flu.

[The number is] unfortunately what we would expect when flu activity picks up.

It’s a sad reminder of how severe flu can be, Lynnette Brammer, CDC, via HuffPost.

According to CDC officials, this flu season is more in keeping with how seasons unfolded before the pandemic.

This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season, Lynnette Brammer, CDC, via HuffPost.

Due to the low circulation of the flu virus last year.

Professionals say that this year's vaccine was difficult to gauge in terms of optimum effectiveness.

Regardless, experts say that getting a flu vaccine remains a good way to stave off getting sick.

.

We’ll have to see what [is] the impact of these little changes.

Flu vaccine is your best way to protect yourself against flu, Lynnette Brammer, CDC, via HuffPost.

In addition, the advice for steering clear of the flu is strikingly similar to guidelines to protect against COVID-19.

Cover your cough.

Wash your hands.

Stay home if you’re sick, Lynnette Brammer, CDC, via HuffPost.

If you do get flu, there are antivirals you can talk to your doctor about that can prevent severe illness and help you stay out of the hospital, Lynnette Brammer, CDC, via HuffPost